A consultant diabetes and endocrinologist at Dubai Hospital, Dr. Alaeddin Muhammad Khader, said that a diabetic patient must follow several preventive measures before and during the month of Ramadan to ensure his safety, and not to suffer any complications during the holy month. Khader called on the diabetic patient to contact the specialist doctor days before the start of Ramadan, to find out if his condition permits fasting, to adjust the dates and doses of medicines during fasting, and to obtain general advice about symptoms of diabetes deficiency, and when the fasting patient is supposed to break his fast immediately, as well as obtain Provides instructions on the quality of appropriate food for the Iftar and Suhour meals

He continued, “During Ramadan, it is recommended to check diabetes between three and four times a day, especially between four o’clock and six in the evening, as it is the most common period in which a drop in blood sugar level can occur.”





