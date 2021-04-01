The consultant neurosurgeon, president of the Emirates Neurological Society, Suhail Al-Roken, has identified five measures that must be adhered to to prevent strokes and strokes, including the necessity to periodically check blood pressure from the age of 40 years, at a rate of once a month, to ensure that there is no disease or possibility Soon, the second measure is to make sure to exercise for 30 minutes, three times a week, and the third is to reduce table salt to less than 1.5 milligrams per day, and the fourth measure is to stay away from smoking and alcoholic drinks permanently, and fifth to check diabetes starting at the age of 40 At least once a year. Al-Roken explained that the signs of a stroke are “dysarthria, deviation of the angle of the face, weakness of parts of the body”, calling for the need to seek help immediately if any of these signs are felt.





