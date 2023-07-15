The other day I was talking with some friends about the cartoons what we saw in the ninety. We get freaked out thinking about the worlds and characters in drawings as Dragon Ball Z, Aaahh!!! real monsters and Rocko’s Modern Life. What were we seeing? The most surprising thing was to realize that we internalized those images without analyzing, questioning or even understanding them.

The images that surround us have an enormous weight in our education. It is very comfortable to think that the school is the only one responsible for training us as people. But it falls short if we accept that we are learning at all times and what we see in filmsSeries of televisionsocial networks and media it has an effect on us. Beyond the exams and homework, it’s the images, the stories and the characters of artistic works the ones that give sense to our world.

We rarely stop to analyze what we see and ask how it is affecting us. Why should we do it if traditionally we are not educated for it? There is not one subject at school for think these things. Or if? There is a class that has the potential for all of this and more. However, it is often underestimated, trapped in outdated paradigms, and employees are not trained teachers to make the most of its possibilities: the art class.

We tend to think that art classes are for students play, do beautiful things and de-stress from the load of subjects that do matter: a second recess that takes place between papers, scissors and colors. This is a reductionist view of the artistic education. Among other things, he is unaware that the art It can be a intellectual exercise that helps us to face criticism what we see

art education in the XXI centuryfar from the crafts and the romantic myths of the artworksshould serve to alphabetize us in a visual language and claim art as a way of knowledge. Images operate on us at all times and we should not passively consume them. as it says Maria Acasoresearcher and head of the educative area of the Reina Sofia Museumart classes should not be children painting, but people thinking.

I understand that crafts make beautiful memories, but to limit ourselves to this is to ignore the urgent need for an education that helps us understand and be critical of the hypervisual world In which we live. What do we learn from what we see? Why do we see it? What effects does it have on us? This is just one of the many ways in which arts education can contribute to the development of the people and the social transformation.