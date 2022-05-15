President spoke to supporters and journalists when asked if state-owned company will have a new change in command

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke this Sunday (May 15, 2022), during a conversation with supporters and journalists visiting Guará, an administrative region of Brasília, about the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, and the departure of Bento Albuquerque.

Upon hearing a question about a possible change in the command of Petrobras – chaired since April 14 by José Mauro Coelho –, Bolsonaro replied as follows: “Ask for Sachsida”.

Bolsonaro gave the same answer –“ask Sachsida”– in a 2nd moment, but for another question: whether the privatization of Petrobras would be for this year or for 2023.

The president also stated that he trusts Sachsida and praised the predecessor of the current holder of the Mines and Energy portfolio: “I’m sure he will be a good minister, like Bento was. Bento was exceptional there too, but by a personal decision he asked to leave”.

Watch the moment Bolsonaro talks about Sachsida and Bento (40sec):