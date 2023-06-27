Lawyer answered questions about time limit, lawsuits against employer and much more; read

According to the lawyer and accountant Bruna Barbosamisinformation about hiring a PJ (Legal Entity) in a company is common and can lead to several errors, both for the contractor and for the contractor.

O Entrepreneurial Power asked the specialist to answer some questions about pejotization. Read the professional reviews:

🤔 IS HIRING PJ A CRIME?

The hiring of legal entities as service providers is regulated by article 593 of the Civil Codel. Therefore, it cannot be considered illegal or criminal.

🤔 DOES PJ HAVE A TIME LIMIT?

No. As the legal entity has no CLT bond, it can work as many hours as it wants and receive extra for it.

“[O funcionário PJ] can work up to 24 hours if he wants to. That’s his greed.”said Bruno.

However, there is a possibility that the contract signed between the parties contains some specification about notification and time limit. It varies according to the case.

🤔 WHEN CAN THE PC ENTER JUSTICE AGAINST THE EMPLOYER AND HAVE A WIN CAUSE PERSPECTIVE?

When he feels treated like a CLT worker. There is fraud in the provision of service if maintenance if all 4 characteristics of the formal link (subordination, habituality, onerousness and personality) are proven.

If a PJ has to be absent and the company asks for a certificate –as required by labor laws– for example, it could be considered illegal.

🤔 IF PJ SIMPLY DOESN’T WANT TO NOT WORK SOME DAY, CAN HE?

It depends on how the contract between employer and employee is given. If the company offers this possibility, yes. Otherwise, no.

The company is entitled to an internal organization, as long as this type of service is explicit in the document that formalizes the provision of service.

To avoid confusion, Bruna recommends that the contract contain details about notice periods for early absences, such as a trip. Also about later warnings related to more common unforeseen events.

The lawyer claims that vacant contracts can cause confusion. The ideal would be to detail everything that is necessary.

“It depends on how the obligation to provide the service is, because it is freedom with responsibility”he says.

🤔 CAN YOU HIRE MEI (INDIVIDUAL MICRO-ENTREPRENEUR) AS A PJ?

Yes, as long as the function performed fits into some of the MEI’s performance categories. The federal government provides a list of which are here.

The moment a micro-entrepreneur enters a company to carry out work that is not included in the options, there is fraud.

🤔 DO YOU HAVE A PJ CONTRACT WITH EXCLUSIVITY LINK?

Yes, depending on the contract. Despite this, Bruna recommends that this should not be an obligation in the provision of services. It turns out that, with exclusivity, it is easier to create a relationship similar to the rules of the CLT and, therefore, fraud.

What the expert suggests: setting limits on exclusivity. For example, stipulating that the provider cannot carry out its activities at “x” distance from the company’s headquarters.

🤔 CAN PJ BE FIRED?

The contract can be terminated. If a hiring period is foreseen in the document, there is still the right to a fine.

🤔 CAN AN EMPLOYEE STOP BEING A CLT AND BECOME A PJ IN THE SAME COMPANY?

Yes. It is necessary to dismiss the employee with all rights guaranteed. Afterwards, rehire him via PC.

However, you should not withdraw unemployment insurance when you become a provider. You can configure illegality. O Ministry of Labor identify the illegality and lead to complaints and lawsuits.

🤔 CAN A COMPANY OBLIGATE A CLT EMPLOYEE TO BECOME A PJ?

No, but you can propose. If he does not accept it and there is insistence, there is a cloth up his sleeve to configure moral harassment.

“You offer this migration to your contractor. If he says no, accept it. Look for someone else, train them and when they are ready, you dismiss the person who did not accept them without just cause and with all their rights.”recommended Bruna.

🤔 WHAT ABOUT WORKER RIGHTS?

The lawyer states that, generally, hiring through pejotization tends to yield more money to the employee because benefits that went to the government, such as FGTS (Employment Severance Fund) and Social Security are not paid monthly by the company to the government. Provisioning with 13th salary neither.

For those who want to have more money in the short term, it might be worth it. However, anyone who wants to think about the future would need to better organize their finances to be able to deal with the lack of job security.

“A lot of people say they don’t believe in the Social Security System. So make your private pension, buy your properties to live on rent when you retire. But you, who are hired, have to think about your retirement”recommends Bruna.

🤔 CAN ANY PROFESSION WORK AS A PJ?

Those whose nature is practically inseparable from the CLT. An example: maid. It is very unlikely that there will be a breach of subordination, custom, burden and personality.

Even if people in this profession are hired as a day laborer, when there is proof of the 4 characteristics, there may be fraud.

Do you have more questions about this or other matters related to business issues?