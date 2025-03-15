Spain is a country of contrasts. So much, that Cultural and Regional Diversity which characterizes the territory has resulted in multiple Stereotypessome with humorous dyes and others that sometimes generate great debates. It is not uncommon that in communities with very marked identities they arise rivalrieseven among nearby cities within the same territory. This occurs, for example, in Asturias, where the eternal comparison between Gijón and Oviedo remains the subject of conversation among its inhabitants. With that idea in mind, Paula, founder and communication director of ‘Web on Studios’, decided to go out to the streets of Gijón to ask the locals How to differentiate a Gijon from an Ovetense just looking at him.

The answers soon arrived and, although with nuances, most coincided with certain distinctive features. “For the nautical,” said a young man in a laugh, referring to a more formal footwear That, according to many, is characteristic among the inhabitants of Oviedo.

“Man is that the ‘carbayones’ look at the naked eye,” said another boy. But beyond clothing or footwear, some assured that there is something in the environment that distinguishes the Gijoneses. “Without offending anyone, people in Gijón have a more special color, they have super beautiful vibes, it shows, it shows,” explained a young woman, highlighting the spirit and the energy that, according to her, is perceived in the coastal city.

The most repeated answer

However, the most repeated aspect in the answers was the outfit. “The way of speaking and dressing,” said another young man, and then adding: “I think those of Oviedo dress more Cayetans.” A perception that was repeated several times. «In the way of dressing I believe a bit. Oviedo’s are a bit more pijos, ”confessed a young woman. “I agree,” another replied.









The difference in the style It also related to the geography of each city. “More because of the way of dressing because the same is more beach here,” said a young man, referring to Gijón’s closeness with the sea and his most relaxed lifestyle. But not only clothing makes a difference, but also the accent. “The way of speaking,” said a girl.

In the end, the conclusion was unanimous: if there is a feature that distinguishes a Gijon from an ovetense, it is the outfit. “I would say that because of the way of dressing, here we are less pijos at clothing,” another boy settled.

The truth is that the rivalry between Gijón and Oviedo is Part of Asturian folklore And although differences exist and stereotypes have consolidated over time, the tone of the answers shows that these comparisons are made From humor and love For a land that, beyond clothing or accent, shares a Common identity.