Ask me if I’m happy: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

This evening, Wednesday 16 November 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Ask me if I’m happy, a 2000 comedy film by the comedy trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, directed by them and Massimo Venier, will be broadcast. The soundtrack of the film was entrusted to Samuele Bersani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Milan, 15 September 2000. At dawn Giacomo rings the doorbell of Giovanni’s house, but the latter slams the door in his face. Giacomo insists and, after an initial disagreement between the two, informs Giovanni that Aldo is dying. Through flashbacks, we learn why Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo had quarreled in the past. In 1997, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are three very close friends who have humiliating and unsatisfying jobs: Aldo is an extra in plays, Giovanni is a living mannequin in department stores and Giacomo has minimal parts as a voice actor. The three have a secret dream: to set up a theater show of their own. Aldo, already engaged to Silvana, has a lover named Dalia and asks Giacomo to leave Silvana in his place since he is unable to assume his responsibilities, but the latter refuses because he has a dubbing shift and entrusts the task to Giovanni, who, however, gets the wrong address and meets a hostess named Marina, believing her to be Silvana. When she learns of the misunderstanding, it is too late: in fact Silvana shows up at Aldo’s and, unaware of her boyfriend’s intentions, by mistake receives the engagement ring intended for Dalia, who then, once she becomes aware of everything, she decides to leave him. Aldo, still intending to leave Silvana, asks Giacomo again to do it for him, but once he arrives at Silvana’s house he meets Daniela, a friend of hers. Falling in love with the girl, Giacomo asks his friends to have a dinner between couples: Aldo with Silvana, Giacomo with Daniela and Giovanni with another mysterious woman, a friend of Silvana and Daniela, who in the end turns out to be Marina herself. During dinner, Giacomo fails to impress Daniela, and everything becomes complicated when a bungling thief named Beppe appears, who eventually becomes friends with the trio and reveals that Daniela left him the number. Later, after a basketball game in the center of Milan together with some traffic policemen, Giovanni meets Marina again on the street and the two kiss. In the following months, Aldo finally leaves Silvana and the relationship between Giovanni and Marina is booming to such an extent that they decide to move in together.

Ask me if I’m happy: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Ask Me If I Am Happy, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo

Giovanni Storti: John

Giacomo Poretti: Giacomo

Marina Massironi: Marina

Silvana Fallisi: Silvana

Paola Cortellesi: Dahlia

Daniela Cristofori: Daniela

Augusto Zucchi: prime contractor of the Department Stores

Giuseppe Battiston – Beppe, the thief

Antonio Catania: the traffic policeman

Saturno Brioschi: Agent Brioschi

Rodolfo Rezzoli: Rezzoli agent

Max Pisu: train-bar service

Serena Michelotti as Aunt Caterina

Cinzia Massironi: Francesca

Valentino Picone: doctor

Salvatore Ficarra: spectator at the theater

Mohamed El Sayed: security officer

Streaming and TV

Where to see Ask me if I am happy on live TV and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 16 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.