Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, a celebration of the beloved former Nintendo CEO, will be released in English for the first time on 15th April.

Already available in Japan, the book contains writing from Iwata originally published in his insightful Iwata Asks interview series as well as new recollections from others who knew him, including Shigeru Miyamoto.

The first translations of these interviews were released last year – and they provide an unusually personal look at the relationship Iwata had with others at Nintendo.

“To me, he was a friend more than anything,” Miyamoto said in one previously-published excerpt. “It never felt like he was my boss or that I was working under him. He never got angry; we never fought about anything.

“[Iwata] left many words and structures that live on in the work of our younger employees today. The only problem is that, if there is some good-for-nothing idea I come up with over the weekend, I have no-one to share it with the next Monday. That I can no longer hear him say ‘Oh, about that thing …’ is a bit of a problem for me. It makes me sad. “

Satoru Iwata died in July 2014, aged just 55. A legendary programmer, company president and self-professed gaming fan, his loss was widely-mourned throughout the video games industry.

Ask Iwata costs £ 18.99 and is available in the UK via Waterstones and Amazon, among others.