We are relatives of our dear relatives who are admitted to a home for the mentally disabled, in CABA. We are the ones who make that link between the world called “normals” and “them”, often ignored. The pandemic arrived and their lives were also transformed, it was very sad because not everyone understands why they do not go home to drink mate with their loved ones on weekends. why can’t they get a hug.

Sometimes it is hard for us “normals” to understand and accept this new normal, much more for them. In June 2020 they fell ill with Covid, it was not due to lack of care or ignored protocols by the institution. We began to ask for the respect of the protocols for disabled people hospitalized with Covid, created but not complied with by those who claim to defend human rights, and there again, “we”, claiming, calling by phone, social networks, mothers who it was allowed, they interned with their children exposing themselves to everything, without understanding reality.

“They” had a tremendous experience. They came out in disastrous conditions: bedsores, in a wheelchair due to the time they remained lying down with little attention, gains and losses considered in weight, gingivitis. Upon leaving, they returned to the institution because they had to have protocol isolation, and there they recovered thanks to the care provided at the institution. Some, given their disabilities, cannot live at home, but they can live on weekends and also birthdays, parties, they were the happy moments they shared as a family.

But this does not happen now, they are currently still at home, with all the necessary protocols, with adequate activities and care, but after more than a year, “we and“ them ”need the shared mate at home, the hug, the kisses, and everything would be easier if “they” and the staff who assist them were vaccinated. And here we are again surprised to learn that the homes of people with disabilities were not on the vaccination schedule.

And there again “we” claiming, notes presented to the Ministry of Health of the Nation, letters to the Head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to the Vice Chief of Government Diego Santilli, we sent notes to the Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires Dr. Fernán Quirós, we made our concern known through all social networks.

And now, hereby, so that “they” are not ignored, invisible and placed on that schedule. Most of “us” resumed some activity, we saw ourselves with some of our affections, with chinstraps, with social distance, but “they” did not. It is so unfair and so easy to fix, just by vaccinating them.

Cristina Tozzini (DNI .: 5,618,305), Edith Fernández (DNI .: 16,950,419), Marcela Romero (DNI .: 22,823,566), Lesy Corsiglia (DNI .: 6,401,930), Mara Zavalza (DNI .: 35,376,353), Mirta Miraglio (DNI .: 12,481,956), Héctor Alarcón (DNI .: 12,727,044), Daniel Cueto (DNI .: 16,582,436) and Nancy Agostino (DNI .: 14,430,743).

Alfonsín, and “the Republican system hacked”

Today marks a new anniversary of the death of former President Raúl Alfonsín and we Argentines remember that during his government we recovered democracy in order to live in a country integrated into the world, with full force of the institutions of the Republic and the hope of 100 years of democracy for our Argentine Republic.

Today, unfortunately, we are witnessing a totally different reality, in which the institutions of the Republican system are hampered by the attempts of a populist faction, which in the name of the people and the fight against political liberalism intends to end independent Justice and the division of powers. Argentine citizens would like to take note of the gravity of the hour and not allow to fall into the false option that is presented as national and popular, to plunge our country into a system where poverty reigns and freedom of thought is scarce or null.

Cesar Arrond

Memory: “For the children stolen in the dictatorship”

Pope Francis, in the seventh chapter of the encyclical Fratelli Tuti, tells us: “The truth should not, in fact, lead to revenge, but rather to reconciliation and forgiveness. It is true to tell families torn by grief what has happened to their missing relatives. It is true to confess what happened to the minors recruited by the violent actors ”.

With this text, the Pope provides the main path that will lead to reconciliation; for some reason we Argentines avoid the truths that lead to reunion and we distance ourselves symbolically and politically, avoiding issues that should be ecumenical. Proof of this are the statements of Mrs. De Carlotto in relation to Macri on the Day of Remembrance.

This condemnatory phrase delegitimizes her as a reference and defender of human rights and the right to identity. The invaluable work that the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo did and carry out cannot be sullied by reckless statements that hinder meeting places where we should not make differences.

We propose the formation of a Parliamentary Follow-up Commission on children stolen during the dictatorship as a democratic way in which the State, in this case through the Legislative Power, recovers the universality of a search that should be common to society in its set.

Daniel Maccagnoni

For a swimming pool for the disabled

Madam deputy executive director of ANDIS, Dr. Greta Pena, I ask that the air-conditioned swimming pool, located in Belgrano, which corresponds to ANDIS (National Disability Agency), open urgently, only for people with motor disabilities. In these cases, hot water is the most powerful pain reliever available to mitigate crippling chronic pain.

Now with the “protocol” for the coronavirus the air-conditioned swimming pool is not opened. This protocol was written to optimize a healthy coexistence in a pandemic. The national State, in 2017, invested in lift chairs to allow people to enter the water, ramps, safety handles, stretchers, etc. It should be provided that in the course of the next few years the outdoor pool will be used for all types of disabilities other than motor skills and during the summer season.

Nor do I understand why we cannot even go through the entrance gate to do postural gymnastics, strengthening exercises, etc., if we have teachers, outdoors and with a chinstrap! What protocol does not allow this activity?

Cecilia Frieiro

The rejection of a new inclusive language manual

In a newscast I heard about a pseudo manual and guidelines for inclusive language. We must observe tolerance and respect, but such barbarism that distorts our language is inconceivable. It is only to cover the multiple and horrible barbarities that we suffer today in every sense, with yet another brutal barbarism.

The true education is that which is born with one from the cradle, at home. It is the respect with love for values, the space of the other, the space of all, non-violence and all this within the framework of a basic, primary and healthy education that always comes first, from parents and grandparents, as It was before, as it always was and should continue to be, started by the family and respect for it. Recovering values ​​and increasing culture is more important than writing empty and foreign manuals.

Let’s start to improve by recognizing ourselves in all this, but let’s really start to improve the deteriorating cultural level of these new generations.

Antonio Britti

