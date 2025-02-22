02/21/2025



Updated 02/22/2025 at 03: 45h.





He Ritz is considered the most luxurious hotel in Madrid. Officially known as Mandarin Oriental Ritz, it was inaugurated in 1910 and has become a luxury emblem and sophistication in the Spanish capital.

The Ritz hotel is located in the center of Madrid, on the Paseo del Prado and in front of the Fuente de Neptuno, and offers a unique gastronomic proposal that reflects culinary excellence. As for pricesthe letter aligns with its luxury status, offering high quality dishes and wines.

The prices of the Ritz hotel are higher than usual in other accommodations in the capital. In fact, your restaurant has The most expensive coffee in Madrid. In this sense, a young man has come to try this drink so consumed in Spain and has given his opinion.

«The most expensive coffee in all Madrid is here, in the Ritz, so let’s try it, to see What does it have to be so expensive», Said Javi Hierro, in a video published in his Tiktok account (@javi.hierro).









This is the most expensive coffee in Madrid

The young man asks in the Ritz «A coffee with milk». «This is what they put on you. The coffee itself, which the truth is that it looks good, but they also have the decency and detail of putting some pastures. And then sugar of all types, ”he says.

«Hot is also fabric. The decisive time came: I’m going to try coffee, ”says the creator of content before giving his verdict on the drink: “How good, it has a peculiar taste, I like it, I like it.”

After its positive coffee assessment, the young man tries below the pasta: “Typical pasta that your grandmother has in her house, which takes you every time you go, very good.” The content creator is satisfied, above all, with those of chocolate: “They are incredible.”

Beyond coffee and pasta, the young man highlights the space occupied by the Ritz hotel cafeteria: «The site is crazy, it is spectacular, it also has an incredible light. It’s super guay. I love it, good seats, good table too …, ”he says.

The content creator asks for the account and discovers the price of coffee: a total of 8 euros. «The most expensive coffee in Madrid is worth eight Eurazos. I finish it, ”he jokes. After knowing the price, the young man concludes: «To live the experience I suppose it is fine, but Back I don’t think I come back. But it’s pretty, it’s cool ».

The video, which accumulates more than 500,000 visualizations, has generated an intense debate Among those who think it is worth paying this money to have coffee in a luxury hotel such as Ritz and those who consider it excessively expensive.