Some brunettes from Ahome, again and old fashioned, they went to Culiacán yesterday for the report by Senator Imelda Castro. Those who were widely seen in the Botanical Garden of the Sinaloa capital, where the event took place, are the councilors Antonio Menéndez, Pedro Ceballos, Ofelia Rodríguez, among others. They hit Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros, who a couple of days ago also submitted his work report. So reports from those in power are in fashion brunette andn Sinaloa and that serves as a platform for what is to come in 2024 and for the big one. For example, yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya entered the race for his succession to the senator, which excited Solangel Sedano, head of the Los Mochis Regional Rehabilitation Center, and the local deputy Juan Minerva Vazquez. Those who sheltered themselves with these, who have a higher bar with the senator, are the federal deputy Ana Ayala, Juan Fierro and Ramsés Cázarez.

Many Ahomeans are asking for explanations from the local deputies Ahomenses for the approval of the 2020 public account of then Mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman. And they have not given it despite the fact that a series of irregularities are mentioned, for which some legislators from other districts voted against. Of all of them, which are several, the one who is obliged to clarify the information is the Morenista legislator César Guerrero, who had just declared that the account of japama It presented irregularities, such as false invoices and unverified expenses. This is why the indignation of the different sectors against the local deputies.

For some, it seems that the sentence that the Sixth District Court is going to dictate in the amparo trial in the case of the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo is already a pure process. And it is that the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources gave the green light to the Environmental Impact Statement of that millionaire project of the gas company and Petrochemical of the West (GPO) that will be a detonating factor of the regional economy. It is now necessary for the federal agency to send the documentation to the judge on the result of the indigenous consultation and the new resolution of the Manifestation of Environmental impact for judgment to be rendered. If the conditions that the judge set have already been fulfilled and if these have already been corrected, the resolution in the trial is more than seen.

The Ahome Welfare Secretariat and the Vision Against Blindness Foundation are organizing a study day and delivery of glasses for tomorrow at the Morelos Public Library, which the PRI has been bringing for a long time. Nothing but difference: the municipal dependency and the foundation make it a condition to be over 40 years old and present a copy of the voter’s card. And in the PRI it is for the general population and they do not ask for a voter ID. Maybe so that they do not point out that they are going to use the credential for electoral purposes. These are the differences that some of the visual conferences that take place in the municipality.