fromPatrick Mayer conclude

Andreas Schmid conclude

Shortly before the 2021 federal election: CDU Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has to defend himself against two tough theses in the ARD election arena. The broadcast in the ticker for reading.

Federal election 2021 *: CDU man Armin Laschet * answers questions from viewers in the ARD election arena.

The CDU / CSU chancellor candidate has to answer some tough theses.

The ARD election arena in the ticker for reading.

Update from September 16, 11:10 a.m .: Armin Laschet is confronted with some provocative questions in the ARD “Wahlarena”. When it comes to the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, the CDU man * becomes serious (see link).

Update from September 15, 9:30 p.m.: That was it with CDU boss Armin Laschet * in the ARD election arena! Thank you for reading along and we wish you a nice day!

ARD election arena: Federal election 2021 – student brings CDU man Armin Laschet out of the concept

Update, 9:25 p.m.: To conclude, it is about the connections of the family of his wife Susanne Laschet * in the free economy and the political celebrities of his hometown Aachen. To put it into perspective: Susanne Laschet, born in 1962, is the niece of the long-time Mayor of Aachen, Kurt Malangré. Father Heinz (died 2017) was also a well-known director and manager of the local glass industry and for many years chairman of the Aachen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

And it is about Armin Laschet’s relationships from his student days with Catholic connections and later with their graduates. A 25-year-old student claims that the CDU candidate for chancellor only got to certain positions through these contacts. And that even before he started working as a professional politician. Furthermore, such fraternities would exclude women and she therefore finds herself excluded as a woman.

The young woman from Berlin further asks whether Armin Laschet, as Chancellor, would set himself apart from such fraternities. “Why should you differentiate yourself from it?” He asks her, seeming quite confused: “During the course of study, this is a group that you meet outside of the specialist area.” There are “so many groups” in society, he says keep going and lose the concept.

“What you said touches me, hurts me,” said the CDU politician to the student: “If the family is then drawn into it. I ask you to believe what I have brought in as a personal achievement, often around the clock. “

Confronted with tough questions in the ARD election arena: CDU Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. © Screenshot ARD

ARD election arena: Federal election 2021 – tough question to Armin Laschet about candidate for chancellor

Update, 9.10 p.m.: Armin Laschet is toughly asked on the show: “If you are concerned with the people, because it is about Germany: why haven’t you resigned from your candidacy for chancellor long ago?” Asks a man from the audience and quotes at the beginning of his question a CDU election poster. He followed the polls for the 2021 federal election and came to the conclusion: “The people in Germany don’t want you to be the Union’s candidate for chancellor.” Laschet visibly has to collect himself, pauses briefly – and becomes serious.

“What did you think of the idea that we’ll let the people decide on September 26th which party to vote for. Wouldn’t it be a good idea? That is why I would recommend: Democracy does not mean that you give in to every mood and survey. It is for the citizens to decide for themselves which direction of politics they want. In North Rhine-Westphalia, in the beautiful country in which they live, again particularly beautiful in the Ruhr area, the people put their trust in me in 2017, “replies the 60-year-old CDU politician and says:” Many who know me do it still does today. In this respect, I am advertising now, introducing myself, also tonight, and giving my arguments. And I think we will vote on September 26th. And each of the three candidates has to accept this result in the end. “

ARD election arena: Federal Parliament election 2021 – Armin Laschet describes North Rhine-Westphalia all the time

Update, 8:55 p.m.: Armin Laschet talks all the time about “how we did it in North Rhine-Westphalia”. Women’s shelters, housing, climate protection, racism – again and again he goes into what his black and yellow government is supposed to be doing in Düsseldorf. But sometimes it becomes less specific.

Update, 8:50 p.m.: The focus is on climate policy. A young viewer expresses concern about whether she might want to have children later if climate change cannot be brought under control.

“The ambitious goal that we must have is that we must make the entire industry in our country a climate-neutral one. I do that in North Rhine-Westphalia, ”replies Laschet. That works with hydrogen in certain areas, for “other things it works with electromobility. I want to give you confidence that we can do it. I would like to encourage you: We can do it! “

ARD election arena: Federal Parliament election 2021 – Armin Laschet wants to “build 1.5 million apartments”

Update, 8:40 p.m.: A bus driver asks whether only the lower social class or the middle class should be supported more when building housing. He comes from Augsburg and says that even middle-class families can hardly afford apartments in better neighborhoods.

“How do you help people who can’t handle it? We need to build more. Our goal is to build 1.5 million apartments in the next few years, including social housing, of course, “says Laschet:” We want to build hundreds of thousands of apartments. “

But he also doesn’t want “isolated quarters, none of us want them,” says the CDU candidate for chancellor: “We have to support people who don’t have a job.” Politics must create a balance between rich and poor, otherwise it would be “one bad society. Everyone must share in prosperity ”.

ARD election arena: Federal Parliament election 2021 – Armin Laschet wants 550-euro instead of 450-euro jobs

Update, 8.30 p.m.: 450 euro jobs are the topic. Laschet explains that the Union wants to increase the tax-free limit for mini-jobs and the like to 550 euros. “So that students have more money in their pockets, for example,” says the CDU man.

Update, 8.20 p.m.: A 17-year-old student wants to know from Laschet what he thinks of the legalization of cannabis – and “whether you’ve smoked weed yourself?” The CDU candidate for chancellor replies seriously: “I’m skeptical about cannabis. I myself know people from my family who started with light drugs and then became very ill or addicted to drugs. ”These are really deep insights.

Update, 8:15 p.m.: It starts with CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet in the ARD election arena! You can follow the most important points and moments here in the news ticker.

ARD election arena: Federal election 2021 – can Armin Laschet change the mood?

Update, 8:10 p.m.: The CDU / CSU are between 20 and 21 percent in the polls, while the SPD has 25 to 26 percent of voters. How does Armin Laschet want to tip this for the Union? More soon!

Update from September 15, 7.45 p.m.: The questions from viewers in the previous ARD election arenas were sometimes very direct and sometimes also tough. Whether CDU man Armin Laschet also has to deal with the issue today that many party friends in the Union would have much preferred CSU boss Markus Söder * as a common candidate for chancellor?

There were several surveys on this in August. Among other things, the Civey polling institute for the Augsburg General found that 70 percent of Union supporters would allegedly have preferred Söder to Laschet.

ARD election arena: Federal election 2021 – several coalitions are realistic

Update from September 15, 7:20 p.m .: Who rules with whom? That will be the exciting question after the federal election in 2021. The CDU / CSU have a dream partner, the Greens and FDP are getting closer. An overview of possible coalitions – in front of the ARD election arena with Armin Laschet. It starts at 8.15 p.m.

Update from September 15, 7 p.m.: So tonight is the turn of the CDU candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet in the ARD election arena – to bring about the “turnaround” evoked by CSU boss Markus Söder? Previously, the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * and SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz had already answered the audience’s questions live.

ARD election arena: CSU boss Markus Söder and CDU man Armin Laschet disagree because of GroKo

Update from September 15, 6:30 p.m.: CSU boss Markus Söder sets fire to the SPD, CDU boss Armin Laschet * suddenly does not rule anything out with a view to a possible GroKo.

“We are not in the process of forming a government, but rather we are in the process of promoting the right path for our country. And I think that after the election we still have so much time to see who is forming a coalition with whom, “Laschet said last on TV-Triel of the Chancellor candidates on ARD and ZDF.

ARD election arena: CDU Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet comments live

First report from September 14th: Munich / Lübeck – The Union is worried about the Chancellery. In the past few weeks, the long-standing ruling party has been replaced as the leading force in the polls * by the SPD. If one believes the surveys of the opinion research institutes, that also seems to be due to Armin Laschet.

In many surveys, the CDU boss is the most unpopular candidate for chancellor *. In the current trend barometer from RTL and ntv *, Laschet can at least make up two percentage points. On Wednesday evening he wants to polish up his image further. Laschet is a guest in the ARD election arena in Lübeck.

ARD election arena: Laschet answers questions from viewers for 75 minutes

In the 75-minute broadcast, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia answers questions from viewers. The ARD election arena celebrated its premiere in 2005 and is now taking place for the fifth time in a federal election. Once again, according to the broadcaster, it is about “putting the concerns, problems and concerns of the citizens at the center.”

The election arenas will be moderated by Andreas Cichowicz, NDR editor-in-chief, and Ellen Ehni, WDR editor-in-chief. Before Laschet, Green candidate Annalena Baerbock * (September 6th) and Olaf Scholz * from the SPD (September 7th) had their say. At Baerbock, maintenance and tax policy were the main focus. She responded to a worried worker with three immediate measures. A tax advisor only shook his head at Baerbock’s answers (his allegations in the fact check *). Scholz was confronted with questions about an alliance with the Left Party – and evaded. How is Laschet doing now? Can he ensure the much-cited turnaround?

Left slide or traffic light – you can find out what’s coming after election day in our politics newsletter.

Bundestag election: Union speaks of “trend reversal” – “Laschet has proven that he has the format of a chancellor”

If you believe the words of CSU boss Markus Söder, last weekend around the TV triad of the three chancellor candidates had a significant impact on the federal election on September 26th. The Bavarian Prime Minister is certain that the Union, which previously stumbled in the polls, will recover after the exchange of blows on ARD and ZDF. “That was a convincing performance and a clear win on points for Armin Laschet. This is a trend reversal and gives tailwind for the final spurt, ”wrote Söder on Twitter.

The deputy CDU chairman Silvia Breher, who comes from Lower Saxony, said: “The trend reversal has begun.” On top of that, the local election result in Lower Saxony is “an absolute motivational boost for our election campaigners”.

In the local elections, despite losses, the CDU remained the strongest political force with 31.7 percent (-2.6), ahead of the SPD with 30.0 percent (-1.2). Part of the truth, however, is that this is their worst local election result in the country since the 1960s. In this text we keep you up to date on all important information about Armin Laschet’s appearance in the ARD election arena. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Screenshot ARD