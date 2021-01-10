Ask about housing Why does the property manager need information about the estate’s assets and liabilities? “It’s a really difficult thing,” says the lawyer

“I don’t understand why a property manager needs to know other assets and liabilities in addition to the estate’s housing stock,” the HS reader wonders.

Property manager the data collection amazes the reader of Helsingin Sanomat, who is a partner in the estate. He says that the heirs have sent the trustee the necessary documents for the entry in the share register in connection with the division of the inheritance.

A change in ownership is recorded with a share listing. The starting point is that a new shareholder cannot, for example, exercise his or her voting rights at the Annual General Meeting until the share listing has been made.

According to the reader, some of the information about the assets and liabilities of the estate is covered in papers. The property manager has refused to make the entry and demands that the documents be obtained completely unencrypted.

“Clearly, the property manager needs to be able to present a change of ownership,” the reader says.

“But I don’t understand why a property manager needs to know other assets and liabilities in addition to the estate’s housing stock.”

“ The property manager is personally responsible for ensuring that the share listing has been made correctly.

Is is a request for information on the property manager’s documents appropriate?

Lawyer specializing in real estate law Marina Furuhjelm says that the property manager must be provided with a sufficient explanation of the transfer of ownership so that he can reliably make an entry in the share register.

According to Furuhjelm, the law does not say exactly what this information is. However, the property manager is personally responsible for ensuring that the share listing has been made correctly.

If the estate is divided, the property manager must first find out from the charter who the shareholders of the estate are. In addition, the property manager is responsible for ensuring that any transfer tax has been paid.

Transfer tax is payable if the estate cannot be divided equally between the heirs and one of the heirs pays his own money to the others in order to acquire ownership of the shares.

“In order for the property manager to be able to assess whether it is necessary to pay the transfer tax, he should see all the assets and liabilities of the estate, i.e. what assets the estate has on the basis of the charter,” Furuhjelm says.

“By comparing the charter and the inheritance book, he should be able to see if out-of-nest funds have been used in the inheritance.”

“ “If I’m quite honest, this is a really difficult thing.”

If some information has been obscured from the documents, the property manager may not be able to assess whether a transfer tax is due. This explains why property managers often ask that information not be obscured from documents, Furuhjelm says.

“But if I’m quite honest, this is a really difficult thing. It takes quite a lot of family and inheritance law knowledge to be able to assess whether the tax should be paid. ”

It is also possible that ownership will not be transferred to the heirs but the shares will remain in the name of an undivided estate. In this case, it is sufficient to know that the shares are owned by the estate and who the shareholders of the estate are.

Furuhjelm says data collection should be critical. The matter is also linked to the Data Protection Act. The property manager must not collect unnecessary information and the information must be stored reliably only for the time necessary.

For example, share list information about a previous owner of a share must be kept in a reliable manner for ten years after the new owner has been entered in the share list. When it is no longer necessary to store the data, it must be disposed of, for example with a data protection container.

“In terms of data protection and privacy, information should be requested as little as possible. The less information we can do, the more progress we make. ”

In the next few years, responsibility for the share register entries will be transferred from housing companies to the National Land Survey of Finland, ie to the authority. The new properties have been in the electronic register since 2019.