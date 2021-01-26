Ask about housing The housing association forced the resident to relocate due to a pipe leak, and now one would have to pay a ten-ton bill – who owes the surprising costs?

The housing association or contractor would only have to reimburse the costs if either had caused the damage through their negligence.

In plumbing repairs hurts and happens. This was also the case in Helsingin Sanomat’s reader’s housing company, where a pipe leak in connection with the line renovation caused a surprising turnaround.

Due to the repair of the damage, the apartment had to be emptied. The housing association rented a warehouse for the furniture and ordered the migration to vacate the apartment because the shareholder was unable to do so himself.

As a result, the housing company incurred additional relocation and storage costs of approximately EUR 10,000. Who is responsible for paying the bill in such cases?

Real estate lawyer Tommi Leppänen according to, for example, the costs of relocation, storage and replacement housing are borne by the shareholder.

Although the housing company is responsible for the condition of the pipes, the leak has occurred after the company has already properly started repairing the pipes. The company cannot influence a leak that occurs during the renovation for an unforeseeable reason.

“The most important thing for the company is that the renovation is properly planned, competitive and supervised,” says Leppänen.

The housing association also has the right to carry out maintenance work on the apartment.

“In order to do the work, it may be necessary that the apartment has to be emptied and cannot be occupied during the renovation.”

“ The shareholder should turn to their own home insurance company.

Housing company could be liable for the extra costs incurred by the shareholder only if it had acted negligently in some way, Leppänen says.

The plumbing repair contractor should also have caused the damage through his negligent actions in order to be liable to the shareholder.

“For example, a work error would have occurred, even if some plugging had not been done and left the construction site. In that case, damages could be sought from the contractor. ”

According to Leppänen, the liability of the management of the housing association, ie the property manager and the board, for the damage would require, for example, that it had known that the pipes were in poor condition and had not brought the matter to the company’s attention.

“However, this is pretty far fetched,” he says.

“In some condominiums, renovations cannot be done because the company simply does not receive funding even if it wants to do the renovation. Such a situation cannot give rise to an obligation to pay compensation because the company has sought to have the matter remedied. ‘

Partner you should turn to your own home insurance company, apply for compensation there and pay the housing company’s bill, Leppänen advises.

“The housing company insures the building with real estate insurance and the shareholder with home insurance. Home insurance may also cover the costs of evasive housing. ”

If a shareholder refuses to pay the bill, the housing association can recover its claim.

