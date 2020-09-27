Ask about housing Residents of a terraced house in Espoo are nervous about the noise of the children in the neighboring family: “We have considered moving elsewhere” – Where does the border of whining go?

Children’s voices are part of normal life and must be tolerated.

With a reader is an embarrassing dilemma. He lives with his family in a terraced house in Espoo, where another family with children is next door.

“Our neighbors are nice. The problem is the loud running and shouting of children behind the wall in the evenings, ”he says.

“Noises are disturbingly heard in our apartment almost every night. Silence in our company starts at 10 pm Noise is heard before this. ”

Where does the border go, where can the neighbors be pointed out? Is it permissible to make noise late every night?

“We have sometimes considered selling and moving an apartment elsewhere due to noise.”

“ “Some families live in the elevator cat, others leave more noise.”

Real estate law specialized lawyer Jaana Sallmén says that children’s voices are part of normal living. They cannot be warned and do not justify the management of the apartment.

“When the sounds of life carry before the peace of the night, it’s not about normal living. Some families live in the elevator cat, others leave more noise. Some are also more easily disturbed by sounds than others. ”

According to Sallmén, people need to understand and accept that voices may be heard when moving into a house with neighbors. He finds the noise of the night peace more reprehensible.

If the sounds carried by a neighbor are simply not tolerated, it is worth talking about it with the neighbor tactfully and building a solution, even if it feels embarrassing.

“ “It matters quite a lot how the matter is presented.”

Neighbour may not even understand how well the sounds are heard if others living in the condominium live quietly.

“It’s challenging to say how to present the matter so that the neighbor doesn’t get upset and jerk his neck, but is able to settle into another’s position. How it matters is how it is presented, ”says Sallmén.

Blaming only makes the soup worse. If the situation is in dispute, it is possible to obtain negotiating assistance from the Neighborhood Conciliation Center.

If the voices from the neighbor are not silenced and you cannot live with them, the options are few.

One possibility is to improve the sound insulation of their apartment. Ultimately, you need to move to a quieter place where there are no neighbors, at least not behind the wall.

