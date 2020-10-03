Ask about housing In a Helsinki-based housing association, deputies are also allowed to participate in the Board’s decision-making, as it is an “established way” – The Real Estate Lawyer tells who really decides

Alternates do not have the same rights as full members and the board should not go solo by its own rules.

Government working is a topic that evokes discussion and emotion in condominiums.

The editorial board of Helsingin Sanomat receives regular contacts in which the members or shareholders of the Board of Directors express their dissatisfaction with the Board’s operating methods or decision-making.

In one Helsinki-based housing association, questions have been raised about the role of deputies on the board: deputies participate in the decision-making of the board, although all actual members are present at the meeting.

Government the majority thinks there is nothing wrong with the approach. This is because it is an “established habit”. In their view, a small housing association does not have to abide by the law in its own right.

Can alternates participate in the decision-making of the board, even if all full members are present?

Deputy General Counsel of the Real Estate Association Kristel Pynnönen says alternates are not entitled to participate in board decision-making or receive meeting fees when all full members are meeting.



Government however, it may be separately agreed that alternates are welcome to attend Board meetings, even if all full members are present. Such a practice exists in many housing associations, and the remuneration policy is then decided by the general meeting on a housing association-by-housing basis.

By acting in this way, the deputies stay informed about the affairs of the housing association and it is easier for them to participate in the work of the board when they are really needed to replace the actual members.

In such a situation, however, the alternates shall have only the right to speak.

“If the deputies are allowed to attend the meetings, I would see that they are allowed to ask questions and comment. It is not yet a decision. They are not allowed to vote, ”says Pynnönen.



With alternates is fully entitled to attend Board meetings if any of the full members is prevented from attending. In this case, they are allowed to participate in decision-making and are also paid meeting fees.

If the Board of Directors has made decisions in such a way that the deputies have also voted in the presence of all ordinary members, it is possible to blame the Board’s activities at the Annual General Meeting.

According to Pynnönen, it is also a reason not to grant discharge to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting: the Board of Directors should not go soloing with its own rules.

“The law must be obeyed. It exists because there are clear rules of conduct. When you act in accordance with the law, no one can criticize the action, ”says Pynnönen.

“If a condominium has developed its own policies, they will only work as long as everyone is in agreement.”

Condominiums According to the Housing Companies Act, which governs operations, the Board of Directors has a quorum when more than half of the members are present at the meeting. The Articles of Association may require a larger amount.

For example, if the board consists of three members, meetings have a quorum when two members are present – regardless of whether the member is a full member or an alternate.

The decision of the Board of Directors becomes the opinion of the majority, unless a qualified majority is required in the Articles of Association. In the event of a tie, the chairman shall have the casting vote.

According to Pynnönen, the dissenting opinions of the members of the Board of Directors should be recorded in the minutes.

