Ask about housing A housing company has to pay a bigger slice for waste management than a neighboring company with more apartments – “Sometimes it seems like contracts are only made because it is forced,” says the Real Estate Lawyer

The costs of waste management can be divided according to, for example, building rights or the number of apartments.

Waste management the costs are in dispute between two condominiums built on adjacent plots and having a common waste collection point.

One housing company has 48 apartments, the other 39. Waste management costs are shared between the companies on the basis of building rights.

The building right determines how many square meters of residential floor space can be built on the plot, and the costs are distributed in proportion to the amount of the building right. Whichever has more building rights also costs more.

According to the shareholder who contacted Helsingin Sanomat, the disagreement is due to the fact that 48 apartment companies have fewer building rights than 39 apartment companies. The company with fewer apartments has to pay more for waste management costs.

According to the shareholder, the 48-apartment company is home to a large number of tenants who move frequently and accumulate a lot of waste. He wants to know if companies are forced to abide by a contract made by a construction company to share the cost of waste management.

Real estate law specialized lawyer Jaakko Kanerva says the situation is by no means exceptional.

It is common for the same construction company to build two or more condominiums that are on their own plots but that share, for example, waste bins, a yard, or walkways.

For joint arrangements, the construction company draws up a encumbrance or joint arrangement agreement. The contract must be made when applying for a building permit or at the latest when the buildings are taken into use.

Kanerva has noted that contracts entered into by construction companies vary in quality: sometimes the contracts are carefully considered and take into account the future needs of the residents and the practical daily life.

“Sometimes it seems like contracts are only made because they have to be made in order to get built. At worst, they turn out to be really bad. ”

Building law in addition, the number of apartments, for example, can be used as a cost allocation criterion.

“When an agreement is made, one has to think about what is a fair and reasonable allocation criterion. The building right is good in itself. ”

According to Kanerva, the starting point is that housing companies must comply with the contract entered into by the construction company. However, it is always possible to negotiate an agreement. Negotiation takes place in practice between governments.

If a mutually satisfactory solution cannot be reached, the alternative is voluntary mediation or bringing an action for justification in the district court.

Kanerva says that bringing an action requires a fairly strong unreasonableness from the contract and involves a high risk of litigation costs.

“Even if it were a small matter, it could be contentious and continue after the district court’s verdict.”

The decision to bring an action is made by the Annual General Meeting by a majority decision.

“Personally, I would recommend a negotiating line,” Kanerva says.

