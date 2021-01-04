Ask about housing A cannabis cart floats next to a neighbor, and “even the children ask” – Police tell you how to act in the situation

According to police, cannabis tips from residents are often appropriate.

Cannabis use has been hotly debated recently. Parliament discussed the cannabis initiative in December, but the initiative was not understood.

The initiative pushes for a relaxation of the penal code by removing the criminalization of cannabis use. This would make the use of cannabis more permissive than it is today. The matter is being considered by the Legal Affairs Committee.

Cannabis is the most common illegal drug in Finland. Studies show that it is used more than ever before.

Cannabis also speaks to those living in apartment buildings.

“A neighbor smokes cannabis in his cabin, and the roach of the plume regularly spreads to the stairs,” says a reader who contacted HS’s editor.

“Let everyone do what they want in their apartment, but it has undeniably started to be annoying, because I don’t particularly like that smell and the children ask.”

He wants to know what can be done about it.

Lawyer Niklas Lindberg The Real Estate Association of Uusimaa says that in such a situation, the housing association should instruct the neighbors to contact the police if necessary.

“Investigating and prosecuting crimes is the sole responsibility of the police.”

Anyone can make a clue or report a crime, and it is possible, for example, on the police website. Based on the information received, the police assess the seriousness of the situation and take the necessary measures.

Drug investigation criminal commissioner Lasse Jortikka The Helsinki police say that the police try to visit all the sites affected by the clues.

“The field monitoring team has a bundle of tips, and they go to check the origin of the tips as soon as they have time. The delay can be a week from submitting the tip. We have so much more. ”

According to Jortika, the hints have often been appropriate, and home cannabis farms, for example, have been found in the flats.

“A poorly built cannabis nursery smells like a stairwell. We have those cases almost weekly. There is also the smell of burning marijuana. ”

Nurseries are also accidentally exposed, for example in connection with water damage.

“When a careless breeder fumbles with the systems and isn’t sure what he’s doing, the water can start draining into the neighbor’s apartment.”

Drug offense may be sentenced to either a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of two years. Domestic cannabis cultivation is a more serious crime than smoking.

The housing association’s board, in turn, can issue a warning to a resident about a disturbing life if the smell of cannabis spreads to the stairwell or other homes and disturbs other residents.

“In community living, every resident needs to consider others as well,” Lindberg says.

“ “Ultimately, the housing association must be able to prove drug use.”

If the problem is not resolved despite a written warning from the government, the housing association may ultimately take control of the apartment for up to three years. The decision to take control must be made at the Annual General Meeting.

“It must be remembered that there is no sufficient basis in law for taking control if a disturbing life is of only minor importance to other residents.”

The housing association also has the burden of proving that there are sufficient grounds for taking control. According to Lindberg, obtaining sufficient evidence is often difficult in practice.

Drugs however, the threshold for intervention is lower than normal, Lindberg says.

“But the housing association must still ultimately be able to prove drug use. The nuisance must be monitored and the odor and other possible disturbances disturbed for a longer period. “

According to Lindberg, it is case-specific how long this should continue. However, condominiums should encourage neighbors to keep a record of how often an annoying odor occurs and report the disturbance to the government or property manager.

