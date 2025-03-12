03/12/2025



Updated at 15: 18h.





Although it is not usually the usual, it is possible that you ever go to the supermarket to make the purchase and, just at the time of paying, you realize that You don’t have the card or money. And anyone can have a mistake.

This is what happened to Adrián Campos. The Mercadona cashier has told him the total amount of his basket. However, He did not carry the wallet on top. The boy, very embarrassed, has asked a man if he could buy the products. «Sorry, could I pay me the account? The truth is that it has never happened to me, ”he has asked politely.

The Lord has accepted and has passed his card for the dataphone. “It happened to me, but I live there next to us”He has told Adrián to stay calm.

When it seemed that everything was already clarified, the man has taken a Last surprise. And it is that the young man has had a gesture with him that has left him speechless.









A man pays the purchase of Mercadona to a young man and this happens

The Lord has paid the purchase of Mercadona from Adrián. What he did not imagine is the enormous surprise that he was going to carry for his kindness. “To add it to him, I’m going to give him a guitar”the young man said.

At first, the man was not very convinced to take it. The boy has had to insist a little. «Really, it’s not a joke. I am already making a challenge the good person who paid me the account was going to give him a guitar, ”Adrián assured him.

The young man explains that he teaches all those who want to learn to play this instrument. «I dedicate myself to teach And give each person who trusts me as a teacher, ”he says.

Finally, man accepts the gift. He says he doesn’t know how to touch her, but she had one when she was little. “What surprise I have taken”he declares.