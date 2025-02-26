Asisa The path of Adeslas And he announced on Wednesday in a statement that will take part in the tender of MUFACE, to continue providing health care In the mutual officials during the years of 2025, 2026 and 2027. From the insurer they have recognized that, in their change of position, the latest changes introduced in the specifications have been “decisive”. In his opinion, the modification in the conditions has been decisive “to be able to maintain the quality of assistance (financing, demography, coverage, service offer, etc.) “.

“We appreciate the effort that the administration has made to improve financing and introduce some elements that add equity to the model,” they say from the firm. They add that they have always been willing to continue participating in MUFACE in conditions that allow to guarantee the quality of care and sustainability of the model. In the process of dialogue with the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function, the company had defended that the concert be incorporated elements with which to start correcting the economic imbalances that mutuality says it has accumulated for decades and that they have sharpened In recent years.