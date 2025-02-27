Asisa joins Adeslas and confirms that she will continue to attend to MUFACE officials

Another good news for the Ministry of Public Function. Asisa has confirmed on Wednesday that she will continue to provide health care to the MUFACE Mutualists when considering that the new conditions begin to “correct the imbalances” of this model, which allows the official personnel to have private insurance with charge to public funds. Specifically, the government had authorized a third increase in premiums, up to 41.2% accumulated in three years.

Mapfre evaluates to go to MUFACE after the increase in premiums: “It would be irresponsibility not to consider it”

“The new conditions, such as the best financing of the older segments, allow to guarantee the quality of care and sustainability of MUFACE and begin to correct their imbalances,” they consider from A Company, which currently serves some 360,000 officials and beneficiaries. Specifically, the second tender for MUFACE includes for the first time premiums by age, that this insurer had suggested and that they suppose to pay more to assure the older groups and less for the young people.

That second modification, which contained an increase in 33.5% premium suffered an alteration in early February, to increase the total amount by 330 million euros, up to a total of 4,808 for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 years and raise that increase in the premium to 41.2%.

The Minister of Public Function, Óscar López, has shown in recent months convinced that the open crisis would be closed around mutuality, after private insurers gave planting in the first tender, which was first deserted for the first time in history. Since then, conversations have occurred in which they say that they have played “a very active role.”

Asisa is the second company that confirms that it will go to the concert, after Adeslas, which now sees “fair and balanced economic conditions.” These two companies serve the bulk of officials who opt for private health before the public, which guarantees that the model may continue another three years in practically similar conditions for mutualists. Not so for state coffers, which must disburse 4,808.5 million euros.

Since the second tender was published, Asisa had been the only one of the three insurers who currently serve the possibility of going with the previous conditions. “To make the decision, the initial sheets and the last modification of the conditions presented by the mutuality have been analyzed in detail and all the factors that, in the opinion of the insurer, are decisive to be able to maintain the quality of the assistance,” they indicate.

The other two, Adeslas and DKV, if they had refused to provide health care to officials with the increase in the premium of 33.5%. Finally, and after a dialogue with the Ministry that has ended up increasing the budget, this first has recounted and will go to the tender.

MuFACE’s crisis has been lengthened since October and has solved thousands of officials, who have seen their private health care with public funds. The independent and official union center had convened, and then postponed, a strike day and took the Ombudsman, the Congress and the Prosecutor’s Office of Mutualists who, indicated, the private companies were stopping to attend, despite the fact that the old concert is still in force. From workers’ commissions, the attitude of insurers have come to be classified as “blackmail.”