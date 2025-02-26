The company has confirmed that it will be presented to the concert after the improvement of the government’s offer, which raised the premium 41%

Finally, Asisa has decided to renew her participation in the concert with MUFACE to continue providing health care to her mutualists during the 2025, 2026 and 2027. After the ‘yes’ of Adeslas, with this there are already two companies that have confirmed their participation . Of those that were already at the concert, DKV confirmation is missing

To make this decision, as reported by the insurer in a statement, she has analyzed in detail the initial sheets and the last modification under the conditions presented by the mutuality and valued all the factors that, in the opinion of the insurer, are decisive for to be able to maintain the quality of assistance (financing, demography, coverage, offer of services, etc.).

“We appreciate the effort that the administration has made to improve financing and introduce some elements that add equity to the model,” the company explained in a press release. It must be remembered that, after many dimes and diretes, in January the Executive finally raised the premium offered to that 41% that insurers have been claiming for some time.