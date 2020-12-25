‘Bis Boss 14’ is in its shape. This season started with the new-old contestants, while 5 challengers were also sent to the house as old contestants. From Siddharth Shukla to Shahnaz Gill, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has sometimes been seen as a senior, sometimes a guest, but Asim Riaz has not yet appeared in the show. There was a discussion that Asim Riaz was approached by the makers, while now Asim Riaz himself has confirmed that he turned down the offer of ‘Bigg Boss-14’.

‘That leaves an impact on the mind’

Asim Riaz has revealed in an interview to ‘Bollywood Bubble’ that he got an offer for entry in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Asim said, ‘Yes, I had received the offer. But the thing was that I would have to stay at home for 140 days. It was a long time. If I say my point, I have just recovered from Bigg Boss. That house leaves an impact on your mind. You suddenly miss many things and that’s why I don’t want to know that house again. ‘

‘I will definitely go if I get a chance’

Asim further adds, “For me, this is not the right time to go back to Bigg Boss house.” I feel that I have just recovered and I am doing better in my life. Yes, but if I am given a chance then I will definitely go. But the moment I received this offer, to be honest, I was not ready for that.

There is growing resentment between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Get on each other on instagram

Isn’t everything right between Himanshi and Asim?

Let us know that Asim Riaz is also in the discussion about his love life for the last few days. Everything is not right between Asim and Himanshi Khurana, such apprehension is being expressed. The big reason for this is that both of them are doing secret posts on social media without naming each other. Seeing the posts of both, it seems that they are targeting each other.