Asier Villalibre eliminated the team he catapulted to First Division, Alavés, with two blows, one in each half, and left Athletic in the quarterfinals. It was a seemingly simple job for a team that flies with the tailwind. With last night's match there are now 24 consecutive one-game ties won by the Bilbao team in recent seasons.

2 Julen Agirrezabala, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, De Marcos, Lekue (Yuri, min. 69), O. Sancet (Unai Gómez, min. 78), Benat Prados (Mikel Jauregizar, min. 86), Ander Herrera, Muniain (Malcom Adu, min. 78), Berenguer (Nico Williams, min. 69) and Villalibre 0 Sivera, Nahuel Tenaglia (Rafa Marín, min. 76), Rubén Duarte (Maras, min. 76), Alex Sola, Victor Parada, Antonio Blanco (Selu Diallo, min. 66), Xeber Alkain, Ianis Hagi, Carlos Benavídez, Samu Omorodion and Giuliano Simeone (Guridi, min. 66) Goals 1-0 min. 27: Villalibre. 2-0 min. 60: Villalibre. Referee César Soto Grado Yellow cards Carlos Benavídez (min. 70) and Rafa Marín (min. 90)

Nothing had happened in San Mamés, but rather issues that only the very coffee growers appreciate, such as the deployment of Beñat Prados, who in a handful of games that Valverde has given him as a starter has given a master's degree on how to play as a midfielder, when he appeared Villalibre, who plays little, but scores a lot, received a ball from Sancet, got into a little trouble and, when it seemed that nothing would come of it, unleashed a merciless shot, almost without an angle, that left Sivera trembling.

Almost everything works for Athletic, even in games that seem asleep, despite Hagi's initial scare, who was left without an angle to finish well and Agirrezabala neutralized his shot. Then nothing, except for the Prados exhibition, passing the broom through the midfield. Although Alavés allowed themselves to be dominated, Athletic did not connect, despite the efforts of Sancet, who was looking for the moment to give his magical pass. He achieved it with Villalibre, who scored the goal and encouraged his team, more dynamic since then, and who in the last minutes of the first half was able to increase the difference, above all, with a ball that Sancet gave Berenguer facing Sivera, and that the Navarrese crashed into the goalkeeper, or in a robbery by Villalibre who looked for Sancet, who shot high.

Although the goal came from the left, Athletic worked more on the right, where De Marcos was deployed, who, on the edge of half-time, reached the bottom and crossed back, although Duarte appeared as a savior. Without respite, another robbery by Berenguer ended in a shot by Muniain, but his thread opened too much.

Alavés was overwhelmed at the beginning of the second half, in Athletic's most critical moments, but everything worked out for Valverde. He lined up Agirrezabala, a starter in the Cup, and the San Sebastian goalkeeper saved the tie twice, the first in a shot from very close to Samu, which he received in the small area, and the second in a shot from Alkain, which flew to clear.

But the Bilbao team seems touched by a magic wand. Alavés was trying to stretch, when in an action on the wing, Berenguer touched on the touchline for De Marcos, who without letting the ball go down, placed a wonderful pass to the head of Villalibre, who had time to think about which corner. of the goal had to put the shot. Sivera couldn't do anything.

The game ended there, because, although there were many minutes remaining, Alavés, engaged in the fight to avoid the bottom zone of the League, gave up definitively. Valverde put Nico Williams on the field to stretch his legs, and the changes were the only moments for applause from the stands. Athletic is in the quarterfinals and its fans are happy, but not only because of last night.

Mallorca eliminates Tenerife in extra time (0-1)

A goal from Larin in the 120th minute of extra time gave Mallorca qualification for the quarterfinals of the Cup and left Tenerife, the last representative of the Second Division in the cup tournament, in the gutter. The match was very even and only in the last play of the match, when penalties were already expected, did the Balearic team find a reward for their best game in extra time. Samu Costa, who had entered the second half of added time, crossed into the area, Gio extended the ball and Larin made a great movement to beat Tomeu Nadal with his right foot. The Tenerife goalkeeper couldn't do anything. He already saved the team from him in extra time in two great saves before shots by Abdón Prats and Gio. Mallorca will be in the hype in this Friday's draw.

