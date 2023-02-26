Until now Roblox It has not reached Nintendo systems, and for the same reason, it has not faced Mario from Super Mario Bros. However, that will change in a few days, although not in the way many think.

What happens is that NOVO Productions, a company that organizes concerts, plays, conferences and other presentations in Mexico, has one related to the aforementioned franchises and it will be in March.

The name of this play is ‘Mario Bros x Roblox’which is focused on children and will take place at the Esperanza Iris Theater in the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco.

The idea behind this staging is that Mario ends up in the world of Roblox so he must face various tests and discover how to return to his own world.

Only two functions are contemplated at 1:00 and 4:00 pm on March 19. There are no more dates.

It is currently in force on the Facebook account of Producciones NOVO a promotion to earn a double pass to attend. There are different prices for tickets, such as VIP (MX$480), Gold (MX$380) and Silver (MX$280).

With how popular the Mario franchises are and Roblox among the little ones there will surely be a great demand to attend this play. Likewise, because there will only be two shows in this city in southern Mexico.

Where can you currently play Roblox?

The primary platform of Roblox is PC, where it debuted on September 1, 2006. Later, in December 2012, it debuted on iOS-based systems.

In July 2014, the version for Android platforms came out, and in November 2015 it was the turn of the Xbox One. Until then, the expansion of the game to other systems seemed stopped.

But in March 2022 information emerged that PS4 and PS5 would get their own versions.

Unfortunately, there is no information about when these adaptations will be available. As for Nintendo Switch, the CEO of RobloxDavid Baszucki commented in 2021 and 2022 that the company wants to create a version for Switch.

But at the moment there do not seem to be any concrete plans to do so. So the expected crossover between Mario and Roblox going to have to wait a little longer.

In addition to Super Mario Bros. and Roblox We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.