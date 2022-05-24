The statistics of the Ministry of Interior revealed that the most victims of traffic accidents at the state level last year were from Asian nationalities, as 225 people died, 259 were seriously injured, 1,360 were moderately injured, and 893 were slightly injured.

The number of deaths of individuals from Asian countries constituted 59% of the number of road deaths in the country last year, which amounted to 381 deaths.

The people of Asian countries were the most victims of traffic accidents at the state level, for the second year in a row, as 263 people died and 2,929 were injured in separate road accidents in 2020.

According to the statistics, citizens ranked second in the list of traffic accident victims, as 95 people died, 80 were seriously injured, 367 sustained moderate injuries, and 345 minor injuries.

And citizen deaths witnessed a decline last year compared to 2020, when 110 people died, and 1,354 were injured.

And in the third place, residents from Arab countries came, as 34 people died, 55 were seriously injured, 361 with moderate injuries, and 291 with minor injuries, while 2020 witnessed the death of 47 people and 987 people were injured.

Last year witnessed the death of 23 people from other countries, 33 severe injuries, 131 moderate injuries, and 152 minor injuries, while the people of the Gulf Cooperation Council came in last place, with the death of four people, five severe injuries, 30 moderate injuries, and 15 minor injuries. 2020 Six people died and 136 others were injured.

In the context, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, continues its unified traffic campaigns at the state level aimed at enhancing traffic awareness among drivers to reduce traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and injuries.

A campaign was launched to enhance drivers’ awareness of the importance of adhering to the lanes and routes of vehicles as determined by the roads, not overtaking in places other than the permitted ones, and fully adhering to the prescribed speeds.

The campaign aims to educate individuals and road users and highlight the most prominent violations and wrong behaviors committed by some motorists in the areas of sudden lane changes, illegal violations and speeding, which affects safety levels and causes unfortunate traffic accidents.

The Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that overtaking by mistake imposes a fine of 600 dirhams and six traffic points, while a driver who commits a violation of not giving way to vehicles that have road priority, coming from behind or from the left side, will be punished with a fine of 400 dirhams.

wrong behaviors

The Ministry of Interior’s annual campaigns continue in accordance with the awareness plan for 2022, focusing from time to time on some wrong behaviors and violations that pose a threat to the lives of road users. At the same time, traffic departments continue their vital role in controlling road traffic, publishing traffic patrols, and permanent follow-up with all concerned authorities. In order to enhance the safety of road users and within the efforts to enhance security and safety and save lives and property.

The campaign comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance traffic safety, follow-up statistics, analyze and monitor the most important traffic behavioral changes and assess the traffic issue. Sub-campaigns are launched when wrong behaviors are observed or when specific traffic violations are high.



