In the emirates of Fujairah and Ras al-Khaimah, local fishermen are increasingly reluctant to pursue the professions of indication and fishing, due to their poor financial income, long working hours in them, and their inability to compensate for losses caused by Asian labor controlling fish prices.

Fishermen and consumers demanded the competent authorities to support the citizens and implement the decision to settle the sale stalls, so that the supervisor of the sale would be a citizen, not an Asian, stressing that “this measure will contribute to preserving prices, in a way that meets the market needs and covers the fishermen’s financial costs.”

The vice president of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Union, Suleiman Al-Khadim, emphasized the increasing reluctance of citizens to the profession of advertising in fish markets, “despite the issuance of a decision to localize this profession for a long time.”

He said, “The main reasons for abstaining from the profession are poor salaries and long working hours.”

In turn, the head of the Fishermen’s Association in Ras Al Khaimah, Khalifa Al Muhairi, affirmed that market watchers are not obligated to monitor prices, and that they are under the jurisdiction of “consumer protection” in Ras Al Khaimah.

In detail, the citizen fisherman, Muhammad Ali, from Fujairah, stated that he worked for three months, but he could not continue his work due to the low salary, and the lack of vacations during the week, pointing out that “the challenges of the profession and the long working hours were a reason for their retreat.” .

Work begins in the first period from seven in the morning and continues until one in the afternoon, and in the second period from four in the evening until nine at night.

He called on the concerned authorities to encourage and preserve the profession of our forefathers, as it is an essential part of our identity.

His opinion was supported by the citizen fisherman Issa Al-Hammadi, from the city of Khorfakkan, who said that some elderly fishermen preferred to work for short periods of time in the indicative profession, and withdrew from it because there was no employee acting on their behalf in their absence.

He emphasized that «the implementation of the decision to localize the profession of signage will contribute to preventing Asian workers from controlling fish prices and overburdening consumers. It would also end many problems experienced by the citizen fisherman.

Fisherman Rashid Hamad, from Ras al-Khaimah, pointed out that “every bench in the fish market has five Asian workers who get their salaries by raising prices for consumers and local fishermen,” adding that “the decision to settle the sale must be transformed into a reality for the sake of Preserving price stability, and reducing the reluctance of citizen fishermen.

He explained that “there is no price in the fish markets in Ras Al Khaimah, because some of the shops supervised by Asian workers sell four kilograms of poetic or net fish (manna) at a value of 100 dirhams, while the original value is 75 dirhams.” To limit price manipulation.

He added that «one of the Asians in the fish market in Ras Al Khaimah asked for 100 dirhams in exchange for selling a fish, while it was sold by another for 25 dirhams,» noting that «the absence of control over fish markets led to the control of Asians on prices, and citizens were exposed to financial losses» .

The fisherman (Abu Khalifa) pointed out that one of his colleagues sold a kilogram of kingfish for 25 dirhams, while the Asian worker sold it in the market for 100 dirhams, adding that “the price of the fish must be determined during the auction, so that each fisherman puts his price directly, away from the prices offered by labor. Asian ».

He stated that “the fisherman bears the cost of buying the cruiser for an amount exceeding 300 thousand dirhams, and he bears the value of oil, and is exposed to loss if he returns from the sea with a quantity of fish that does not cover the cost,” referring to the increasing reluctance of citizen fishermen to fish because of the competition of Asians for them to sell, and not It enables them to sell their fish at prices that suit them and cover their expenses.

On the other hand, the Vice President of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Union, Suleiman Al-Khadim, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that citizens have become increasingly reluctant to function in the fish markets “despite the issuance of a decision to localize this profession for a long time.”

He summarized the reasons for the reluctance to pay low salaries, as it does not exceed 5000 dirhams, and the lack of privileges for the profession, with work in two shifts, morning and evening, in addition to the lack of vacations due to the absence of a substitute employee to fill the place of the auctioneer in his absence.

Al-Khadim stated that the lack of services and facilities for citizens working in this profession has led to poor demand for them.

He said, “Fishermen’s associations in the eastern region are ready to help localize the profession of selling fish,” adding that “resettlement of selling stalls will contribute to correcting the mistakes of Asian workers, break their monopoly on markets and end their control over price fixing.”

He stressed the association’s endeavor to work with the concerned authorities to encourage the localization of the profession of selling fish, by improving salaries, limiting working hours, and adding more privileges to overcome the obstacles faced by the owners of this profession, adding that “the greater the percentage of Emiratisation in the profession of fish sales, the less exploitation of Asian labor. Of the profession and the monopoly of the markets ».

For his part, the head of the Fishermen’s Association in Ras Al Khaimah, Khalifa Al Muhairi, said that “market watchers monitor the quality of fish, physical spacing and cleanliness, but they are not obligated to monitor prices, as it is within the jurisdiction of consumer protection in Ras Al Khaimah.” He pointed out that the association will submit a request to the municipality of Ras Al Khaimah to form A committee to study the situation of the fish markets in Ras Al-Khaimah and Al-Mairid, and to work on renting out stalls directly to citizens wishing to work in the profession of sales

He pointed out that there are a large number of citizens who want to work in the fish markets and directly supervise the sales stalls, as there are 83 sales stalls in Ras Al-Khaimah, 38 in the Ras Al-Khaimah market, and 45 in the Al-Mairid market.

He added, “The citizens who rent to the sales hall left the profession of selling to Asians, because they could not directly supervise it, either because of death and leaving it to the heirs, or because of old age, fatigue and exhaustion.”

Localize the profession of selling fish

Consumers stressed that the return of control over the fish market to Asians has led to price instability, stressing the need to take measures to ensure that citizens are tempted into this important profession and return to it, to prevent Asian workers from monopolizing it.

They said that they hoped that the decision to resettle the profession of selling fish would be fulfilled. However, this became difficult due to the absence of citizens from the market and their lack of effective presence behind the sales counter.

• The lack of financial income for the professions of indication, and the long working hours are the main reasons for abstaining from it.

• Localizing the signifying profession will prevent Asian workers from controlling prices.

• Asian workers sell four kilograms of “net” for 100 dirhams.

