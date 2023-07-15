An Asian woman deliberately attempted to kill the wife of one of her relatives, with whom she was romantically involved in an illegal relationship. She came and arrested her, and transferred the victim to the hospital, where she underwent urgent life-saving surgeries.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Criminal Court on charges of attempted premeditated murder, and the court concluded her conviction and ruled that she be imprisoned for two years and deported from the state after using clemency with her.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty and its conscience, that an illegal relationship arose between the accused and the victim’s husband, so the first one decided to get rid of the wife by killing her, and she drew a plan to implement that, so she hid a knife in her handbag, and went late at night to The family home in Al-Qusais area, and knocked on the door, and when the victim opened it, she embraced her and stabbed her twice in the back.

By asking the victim in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, she stated that the accused was a relative of her husband, and on the evening of the day of the incident at the end of last January, she came to the house and knocked on the door, opened it for her and invited her to enter, pointing out that the perpetrator was in a state of anger, so she embraced her and surprised her with two stabs in the back, what He forced the victim to scream and seek help from her husband, who came quickly, and prevented her from continuing the assault, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While the victim’s husband stated that he had an affair and kinship with the accused, and he was accompanied by his wife and their daughter at home when the accused, who was in a state of extreme anger, came, pointing out that he saw her take a knife out of her bag, embrace his wife and stab her twice, so he grabbed her and tried to take the knife from her, but he He could not at first, and then managed to control her, and informed the police, who arrested her, and seized the knife in her possession.

The husband admitted that a phone call took place between him and the accused two hours before the incident, and she told him that she would come to meet him and his wife, and would tell her about the relationship between them, so he asked her not to attend.

For her part, the accused admitted in the Public Prosecution investigations that she had a love relationship with the victim’s husband for more than 15 years, and that relationship developed six months ago, indicating that she went to his house on the day of the incident, with a knife in her bag, and tried to talk to his wife about her relationship. with her husband, but she refused to listen to her, so she took out the knife and stabbed her in the back.

While the accused retracted her statements before the court, her lawyer argued that the element of intent to kill was absent, indicating that she intended to intimidate the victim with a knife only, and tried to question the evidence.

For his part, the lawyer, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ridha, was present on behalf of the victim and presented a claim sheet for civil rights against the accused, demanding that she be obligated to pay an amount of 51 thousand dirhams as a temporary compensation for the damages incurred by his client as a result of the crime.

Al-Rida relied in the defense memorandum on the confession of the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and that the crime was proven to have been committed against her, given the circumstances of the incident and the testimony of the prosecution witnesses.

After examining the case, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that it was reassured that the intent to kill the accused was proven, and turned away from what she claimed that she only wanted to intimidate the victim, and decided to use clemency with her and sentence her to two years in prison, deporting her from the state, and referring the civil case to the competent court.

• A phone call took place between the husband and the accused two hours before the incident.