In Iran, they said that all participants in the CAFA tournament are in favor of the participation of the Russian team

Asian teams supported the participation of the Russian team in the first championship of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA). About it Sport24 Iranian Football Federation said.

“As far as we know, all participants of the CAFA summer tournament, namely the teams of Iran, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, support the participation of the Russian team,” the press service of the Iranian Federation said.

It is noted that at the moment the teams have not yet signed official papers for participation in the championship.

On March 13, the press secretary of the Football Federation of Tajikistan, Faridun Saliev, announced that the Russian national football team will perform at the first CAFA championship. The tournament will be held from 9 to 21 June 2023.

On February 28, 2022, the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. Domestic teams do not play in European competitions, and the Russian team was deprived of the opportunity to compete for reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup.