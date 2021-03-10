Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The past hours witnessed active Asian moves to resolve the distribution file for hosting two important events on the continent at the level of football, the first related to the combined championship of the AFC Champions League for the group stage, which will be held from 14 to 30 of next April, and the second to host the combined tournament for teams, which is witnessing the Asian qualifiers. Qualifying participants for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, from June 3 to 15.

The UAE’s moves came through our representatives in the continental federation, led by Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, head of the Professional League and a member of the Asian Competitions Committee, to ensure the continued fortunes of the files presented by the Federation to obtain a share of hosting the two events during April and June, as the Football Association submitted the file of hosting Sharjah and Al-Wahda for their groups in the League The champions, in addition to the request to organize the Group G games of the joint Asian qualifiers, in which our team plays alongside Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Thai Federation had submitted a request to host the same group, in addition to competing with Sharjah’s request and the unity from other clubs in the region, which also submitted requests to host the Champions League combined tournament.

Sources in the Continental Federation revealed that the Asian Competitions Committee raised a recommendation to distribute the five groups for West Asia to more than one country, as it was agreed that Sharjah would host his group during that recommendation, while the unit’s hosting of the group was not approved, especially since “Annabi” would be required to play The preliminary round match against Al-Zawra Al-Iraqi next April 7, and qualification has not yet been guaranteed, which the sources indicated may affect the group’s chances, if Al-Wehda does not qualify as a hosting team.

On the other hand, and with regard to the file of hosting Group G matches, the sources revealed Asian support for the UAE file, despite the strong competition from Thailand, for several reasons, most notably: the UAE’s right to play 3 of the four remaining matches for the team in the second-stage qualifiers journey. His land, according to the schedule of the qualifiers before the postponement, which is the point that the Football Association stuck to, which prompted the Competitions Committee to support the Emirates file, in addition to FIFA’s support for that principle that the Football Association adhered to in its last meeting with the Confederacy. Continental competitions.

While it is expected that a meeting will be held between the Asian and International Federations to discuss the mechanism for distributing groups, for countries to resume the qualifiers for the World Cup and the next Asian Cup, within the next 48 hours, after the decision to transfer the qualifying matches to next June, provided that a “group tournament” will be held, which is an option. FIFA welcomed it and presented it to other continental federations as a “magic” solution if they encountered problems in moving between them, due to the continuing impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic around the world.

This makes the AFC a pioneer in this proposal, which is added to the record of its previous successes in dealing with Corona, according to the testimony of FIFA, which was confirmed by Sanjiovan Balasingam, Director of National Federations in FIFA on the continents of Asia and Oceania, who stressed The AFC excelled in dealing with the “pandemic” in all aspects, especially as it was the first continental confederation to suspend and postpone its matches in the Champions League, as well as the Asian qualifiers in March of last year. He explained that the option of the combined tournament for teams won the approval of FIFA, because it was It was a logical choice that solves the crisis of traveling and moving a lot between crews and teams, and provides greater protection for everyone, and is also considered to be the Asian Football Confederation.

Regarding the UAE file to request hosting the seventh group of qualifiers and FIFA’s position on this matter, he said: “The decision is in the hands of the AFC, and there is continuous coordination with FIFA regarding the issue of the Asian qualifiers for teams, but in general, the UAE has a good reputation. It was very organized, as it succeeded in hosting the FIFA Club World Cup 2017 and 2018, and also succeeded in dazzling the world with an exceptional edition of the Asian Cup, which it hosted in January 2019, with the participation of 24 teams for the first time in the history of the continent, and the organization was distinguished by the testimony of everyone, which are all factors that make hosting The UAE, for any football event or the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup, is promised success before it begins, and certainly deserves support, whether continental or international.

Sangiovan praised FIFA’s relationship with the UAE, especially in the era of the current federation headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, as the International Federation was keen to support a number of the UAE’s activities, whether by attending or providing the necessary support and expertise.