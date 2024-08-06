Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2024 – 5:52

By Sergio Caldas

São Paulo, 08/06/2024 – The Japanese stock market recovered strongly on Tuesday, after plummeting in the previous session amid fears about a possible recession in the US that knocked global stock markets. Other Asian stock markets also recovered partially, but more moderately, apparently stabilizing after the violent wave of volatility that began at the end of last week.

Japan’s Nikkei index jumped 10.23 percent in Tokyo to 34,675.46 points, securing its biggest daily gain since October 2008, after yesterday’s 12.4 percent plunge triggered a hunt for cheap stocks and the yen gave back some of its recent gains against the dollar. Electronics and heavy industry stocks stood out in Japan: Tokyo Electron and Hitachi soared nearly 17 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.30% in Seoul to 2,552.15 points, and Taiwan’s Taiex rose 3.38% to 20,501.02 points.

In mainland China, which has been less affected by the global turmoil of recent days, gains were more modest. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.23 percent to 2,867.28 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose 1.18 percent to 1,567.03 points.

Conversely, the Hang Seng fell 0.31% in Hong Kong, to 16,647.34 points.

In recent trading sessions, Asian and other markets around the world have been under pressure after weak U.S. economic data raised fears that the U.S. economy could be headed for a recession. Of particular concern was the latest U.S. employment report, released on Friday (02) and coming in much worse than expected. However, a positive indicator from the services sector yesterday helped ease concerns about the health of the U.S. economy.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the blue, after the RBA – as the local central bank is known – left its base interest rate unchanged at 4.35%. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.41% in Sydney, to 7,680.60 points, but reversed only a fraction of the 3.70% fall it suffered yesterday.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires