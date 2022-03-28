Asian stocks closed without a single direction on Monday, the 28th, as worries about the covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the trend of monetary tightening in the US affect risk appetite.

Japan’s Nikkei index tumbled 0.73% in Tokyo today to 27,943.89 points despite weakness in the yen amid Bank of Japan (BoJ) interventions, while South Korea’s Kospi was marginally lower by 0.02%. in Seoul, at 2,729.56 points, and the Taiex retreated 0.89% in Taiwan, at 17,520.01 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite posted a slight gain of 0.07% to 3,214.50 points, but the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite lost 0.82% to 2,096.50 points.

Contrary to the milder tone in the rest of Asia, the Hang Seng rose 1.31% in Hong Kong, at 21,684.97 points, driven by technology stocks. Meituan was a standout in Hong Kong, its share jumping 11.56% after China’s third-largest tech giant reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The lack of clear direction in Asian business came after the Chinese city of Shanghai announced a staggered lockdown aimed at controlling a local outbreak of covid-19, a problem that has come back to haunt China in recent weeks. In addition, the uncertainties of the Russian-Ukrainian war and signs that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) may raise interest rates at a faster pace throughout the year help to constrain demand for equities in the Asian region.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market ended the session slightly higher, supported by shares from large mining companies and banks. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.08% in Sydney at 7,412.40. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

