The Asian and Pacific stock exchanges closed without a single direction on Monday, 24, after a week of robust losses in New York and in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision (Fed, the US central bank).

Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.24% in Tokyo today to 27,588.37 points, while the Hang Seng index fell 1.24% in Hong Kong to 24,656.46 points, the South Korean Kospi slipped 1.49% in Seoul. , at 2,792.00 points, its lowest level in 13 months, and the Taiex advanced 0.50% in Taiwan, at 17,989.04 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was practically flat, with a marginal increase of 0.04%, at 3,524.11 points, and the Shenzhen Composite registered a modest gain of 0.19%, at 2,392.24 points.

Over the past week, New York stocks have suffered heavy losses amid expectations that the Fed will have to tighten policy aggressively to contain inflationary pressures and as the US economy continues to recover from the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

On Wednesday (26), when the Fed will review its monetary policy, the US central bank is expected to maintain its base rates, but signal the first rate hike for the March meeting.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the red today, with losses led by the technology sector. The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.51% to 7,139.50. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

