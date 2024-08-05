Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 6:50

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 08/05/2024 – Asian stock markets fell on Monday, extending sharp losses from the previous session, after the latest US labor market data intensified concerns about the health of the world’s largest economy.

Leading losses in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index plunged 12.4% in Tokyo, closing at 31,458.42 points, its biggest daily drop since October 1987. As a result, the Nikkei completely erased the gains achieved in 2024 and entered bearish territory, accumulating a 25% drop since the all-time high it had reached in July.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi fell 8.77% in Seoul to 2,441.55 points and Taiwan’s Taiex fell 8.35% to 19,830.88 points.

On Friday (02), the US employment report, the so-called payroll, came in much worse than expected, reinforcing fears that the American economy could be heading towards a recession and causing New York stock exchanges to suffer robust falls for the second consecutive day.

Mainland China and Hong Kong markets saw relatively minor losses on Monday after data showed China’s services sector expanded at a faster pace in July. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.54 percent to 2,860.70 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Composite Index fell 2.08 percent to 1,548.83 points. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 1.46 percent to 16,698.36 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market suffered its biggest daily drop since May 2020: the S&P/ASX 200 fell 3.70% in Sydney, to 7,649.60 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires