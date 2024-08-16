Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 5:42

By Sergio Caldas*

Sao Paulo, 08/16/2024 – Asia-Pacific stock markets closed mostly higher on Friday, after Wall Street extended its recent rally on the back of solid U.S. economic data that dispelled fears about a possible recession in the world’s largest economy.

Leading the gains, Japan’s Nikkei index jumped 3.64% in Tokyo to 38,062.67 points, ending the week with a gain of 8.67%, the biggest since April 2020.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi returned from a holiday up 1.99% in Seoul to 2,697.23 points, accumulating a 4.2% advance for the week, its first after five negative weeks, while the Hang Seng rose 1.88% in Hong Kong to 17,430.16 points and the Taiex recorded a gain of 2.07% in Taiwan to 22,349.33 points.

Yesterday, New York stock exchanges rose between 1.4% and 2.3%, in their third positive trading session, after a series of better-than-expected US economic data quelled concerns that the American economy could be heading for a recession, fears that had been triggered by the country’s latest employment report, the so-called payroll.

In mainland China, markets were mixed on Monday, still reeling from this week’s mixed batch of local indicators. The Shanghai Composite added a marginal 0.07% to 2,879.43 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.30% to 1,548.93 points.

In Oceania, the Sydney stock exchange followed Wall Street, and the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.34% to 7,971.10 points. Over the week, the Australian index accumulated a 2.5% increase, the highest since December last year.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires