09/26/2024

São Paulo, 09/26/2024 – Asian stock markets closed trading this Thursday with robust gains, after China’s main leaders reaffirmed that they will continue to stimulate the world’s second largest economy.

China’s largest stock index, the Shanghai Composite, rose 3.61% to 3,000.95 points, rising above the psychological 3,000-point mark for the first time since June. The Shenzhen Composite, a less comprehensive index, rose 4% to 1,638.36 points. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng jumped 4.16%, its best daily performance in more than 18 months, to 19,924.58 points.

China’s top Communist Party decision-making body, the Politburo, vowed on Monday to step up monetary and fiscal support, just two days after the PBoC, as the country’s central bank is known, announced an aggressive package of stimulus measures to boost growth, including interest rate cuts and bank reserve requirements. The Politburo also pledged to continue working to stabilize the country’s troubled property sector.

Shares of Chinese developers were the day’s biggest gainers. In Hong Kong, Longfor Group and China Resources soared 28% and 21.5%, respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index rose 2.79% to 38,925.63 points, hitting its highest level since July 31, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.90% in Seoul to 2,671.57 points. In Taiwan, the Taiex posted a more modest rise of 0.43% to 22,858.81 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market followed the good mood of the Asian markets and remained in the blue, interrupting a sequence of three negative trading sessions. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.95% in Sydney, to 8,203.70 points.

