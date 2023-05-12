Asian stock markets closed mostly lower on Friday, the 12th, in the face of persistent tensions in the US banking sector and signs of slower recovery in China, the main catalyst for growth in the region.

“Asian stocks struggled to find direction after weak inflation data from China signaled weakening demand,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

According to Innes, very low inflation and the slowdown in credit concession in China show that the post-covid pandemic recovery of the second largest economy in the world is losing strength.

In Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.12%, to 3,273.36 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite had an identical fall, of 1.12%, to 2,010.04 points.

Elsewhere in the Asian region, the Hang Seng fell 0.59% in Hong Kong, at 19,627.24 points, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.63% in Seoul, at 2,475.42 points, and the Taiex registered only marginal decline in Taiwan, of 0.08%, to 15,502.36 points.

In Tokyo, the Japanese Nikkei dribbled the bad mood in Asia and advanced 0.90%, to 29,388.30 points, favored by gains in the automotive and real estate sectors.

Concerns about the health of US regional banks also continue to weigh on risk appetite. On Thursday, the 11th, the PacWest Bancorp stock suffered a drop of more than 20% in New York, after the bank revealed a strong outflow of deposits in the days following the closing of the First Republic Bank.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was slightly in the blue this Friday, with an advance of 0.07% of the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney, at 7,256.70 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press.