By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 07/19/2024 – Asian stock markets closed mostly lower this Friday, after a round of losses on Wall Street yesterday, but Chinese stocks managed to overcome the negative tone.

Leading losses in Asia, the Taiex index fell 2.26% in Taiwan, to 22,869.26 points, still under the effect of recent criticism from former US President Donald Trump of Taiwanese dominance in semiconductor production, and the Hang Seng fell 2.03% in Hong Kong, to 17,417.68 points, pressured by real estate stocks, while the Japanese Nikkei fell 0.16% in Tokyo, to 40,063.79 points, and the South Korean Kospi fell 1.02% in Seoul, to 2,795.46 points.

Yesterday, the New York stock exchanges closed trading in the red, with the Nasdaq index – which concentrates technology stocks – extending the fall from the previous day after the rally of recent weeks.

In mainland China, meanwhile, markets secured modest gains, supported by semiconductor stocks, although this week’s Communist Party meeting, known as the Third Plenum, ended without any concrete stimulus measures. The Shanghai Composite added 0.17% to 2,982.31 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Composite added 0.34% to 1,610.07 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange had its second consecutive negative trading session, with the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney falling 0.81% to 7,971.60 points.

