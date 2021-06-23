Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, 23, following the positive tone of Wall Street, after the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, again evaluating yesterday that the jump in inflation US policy is likely temporary, helping to alleviate fears about withdrawing monetary stimulus.

The Hang Seng gained 1.79% in Hong Kong today, to 28,817.07 points, while the South Korean Kospi rose 0.38% in Seoul, to 3,276.19 points, and the Taiex gained 1.53% in Taiwan , to 17,336.71 points.

In mainland China, the day was also one of gains. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.25% to 3,566.22 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.79% to 2,427.38 points.

Exception, the Japanese Nikkei index ended the trading session in Tokyo with a marginal loss of 0.03%, at 28,874.89 points, after jumping more than 3% yesterday.

On Tuesday, New York stock markets rallied to a Nasdaq record after Powell reiterated that US inflation is likely to wane after hitting a 13-year high last month and ruled out a rise. “preventive” interest.

Anxiety in global markets has grown since last week, when the Fed signaled it could anticipate the start of the 2024 to 2023 rate hike.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the red, after the adoption of new restrictions to combat covid-19 in Sydney, the country’s most populous city. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.60% to 7,298.50 points. (With information from Dow Jones Newswires).

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach