06/10/2023 – 5:29

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 10/06/2023 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Friday, with business marked by a tone of caution ahead of the release of new data from the US labor market, which could help define the direction of American interest rates.

Leading gains in Asia, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.58% in Hong Kong to 17,485.98, favored by technology stocks, while South Korea’s Kospi registered a modest gain of 0.21% in Seoul to 2,408. 73 points, and Taiex rose 0.41% in Taiwan, to 16,520.57 points.

In contrast, the Japanese Nikkei fell 0.26% in Tokyo, to 30,994.67 points, pressured by shares linked to electronics and energy.

In China, markets were inactive throughout the week, due to a holiday, and resumed operations on Monday (09).

Investors in Asia and other parts of the world are awaiting the US employment report, known as payroll, to be released this morning, amid fears that a very hot labor market will force the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank American) to maintain its basic interest rates at high levels for longer.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black, with good performance in bank shares. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.41% in Sydney, to 6,954.20 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires