06/05/2023 – 8:06 am

Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Monday, the 5th, after a rally on Wall Street at the end of last week. Leading gains in the region, the Japanese Nikkei index jumped 2.20% in Tokyo on Monday, to 32,217.43 points, staying above 32,000 points for the first time since July 1990.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng rose 0.84% ​​in Hong Kong to 19,108.50 points, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.54% in Seoul to 2,615.41 points and Taiex gained only marginally in Taiwan, 0.05%, to 16,714.43 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite had a slight increase of 0.07%, to 3,232.44 points, but the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite counteracted the positive bias of the Asian region and fell 0.09%, to 2,033.77 points.

Research by S&P Global/Caixin showed that the Chinese Services PMI rose to 57.1 in May.

Risk appetite prevailed in Asia after the New York stock exchanges closed the trading session on Friday, the 2nd, with robust gains, reacting to the resolution of the US debt ceiling issue and after strong data from the US employment report did not change expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will pause its cycle of raising interest rates at this month’s meeting.

Oceania

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was in the blue this Monday, driven by shares of the country’s largest companies. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1% in Sydney to 7,216.30 points.

