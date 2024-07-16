Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 5:30

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 07/16/2024 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, after another round of gains on Wall Street, although recent weak data from China limited risk appetite.

Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.20% in Tokyo to 41,275.08 points after returning from a holiday, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.18% in Seoul to 2,866.09 points and Taiwan’s Taiex rose 0.49% to 23,997.25 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite gained a marginal 0.08% to 2,976.30 points and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose 0.49% to 1,611.80 points, with investors waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to announce fresh economic stimulus during a four-day meeting that will run until Thursday (18), after disappointment with the country’s latest indicators.

Yesterday, the New York stock exchanges closed trading higher, with the Dow Jones index hitting a record high, following further indications that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) is getting closer to starting to cut interest rates and the assessment that former US President Donald Trump has a greater chance of winning the November election after the attack he suffered over the weekend. The view is that a new Trump administration would tend to adopt more tax incentives.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng fell 1.60% in Hong Kong today, to 17,727.98 points, still pressured by the slowdown in China. The annual growth rate of the world’s second largest economy decreased from 5.3% in the first quarter to 4.7% in the second.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the red, after hitting record levels for two consecutive trading sessions, weighed down by shares of large mining companies. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.23% in Sydney, to 7,999.30 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires