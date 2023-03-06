Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Monday, the 6th, after a round of strong gains on Wall Street at the end of last week, but Shanghai was under pressure after China set what analysts described as a “modest” target of growth for this year.

Leading the gains in Asia, the South Korean Kospi index advanced 1.26% in Seoul, to 2,462.62 points, while the Japanese Nikkei rose 1.11% in Tokyo, to 28,237.78 points, the Hang Seng registered a high of 0.17% in Hong Kong, at 20,603.19 points, and Taiex secured a gain of 0.99% in Taiwan, at 15,763.51 points.

On Friday (3), New York stock exchanges rose about 1.2% to 2%, in the best trading session in six weeks, amid a drop in Treasury yields, which had recently reached highs in months or years. in the face of concerns about the trajectory of basic interest rates in the USA.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite retreated 0.19%, to 3,322.03 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite was stable, at 2,152.15 points.

Over the weekend, China set its growth target for this year at around 5%, after 2022’s 3% advance, its second worst performance since at least the 1970s. This goal leaves room for uncertainty and maneuvers on the part of the country’s new leadership.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was in the blue, ensuring a sequence of three positive trading sessions for the first time in over a month. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.62% in Sydney to 7,328.60 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires and the Associated Press.