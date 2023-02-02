Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed mostly higher on Thursday, the 2nd, a day after the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) raised interest rates at a more moderate pace and assessed that inflation in the US is slowing down.

The Japanese Nikkei index rose 0.20% in Tokyo, to 27,402.05 points, while the South Korean Kospi advanced 0.78% in Seoul, to 2,468.88 points, and the Taiex registered a gain of 1.14% in Taiwan , at 15,595.16 points.

In mainland China, the markets were virtually unchanged: the Shanghai Composite had a marginal high of 0.02%, at 3,285.67 points, the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite retreated by 0.05%, at 2,172.49 points.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.52%, at 21,958.36 points, reversing gains from earlier in the trading session.

Risk appetite prevailed in Asia after the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, easing the pace of monetary tightening after the widely expected 50 basis points hike in December. In a press conference, the president of the American BC, Jerome Powell, said that the “disinflationary process” in the US has begun, but warned that more interest rate hikes will be necessary.

In the coming hours, both the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was slightly in the black, helped by technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.13% in Sydney, at 7,511.60 points, renewing its nine-month high. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.