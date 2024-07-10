Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 5:50

São Paulo, 07/10/2024 – Asian stock markets closed without a clear direction this Wednesday, with a new record in Tokyo and losses in China after local inflation data.

Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.61% in Tokyo to a record high of 41,831.99 points, with gains led by financial stocks amid bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again, and the Taiex advanced 0.45% in Taiwan to 24,007.08 points, while South Korea’s Kospi was virtually stable in Seoul, with a marginal rise of 0.02% to 2,867.99 points, and the Hang Seng fell 0.29% in Hong Kong to 17,471.67 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.68% to 2,939.36 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.35% to 1,582.58 points. China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose a smaller-than-expected 0.2% year-on-year in June, while producer prices (PPI) remained lower, signaling persistently weak demand despite Beijing’s efforts to boost consumption.

Investors in Asia also reacted to comments made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Congress. Yesterday, in the Senate, Powell avoided giving a timetable for a possible cut in interest rates, but expressed confidence in the cooling of the labor market, maintaining expectations that a rate cut could still come in September. Today, Powell speaks in the House.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the red, pressured by mining and oil stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.16% in Sydney, to 7,816.80 points.

