Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 5:31

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 07/04/2024 – Asian stock markets closed without a clear direction on Thursday, as stock indexes in Japan and Taiwan renewed historic highs and Chinese stock indexes extended recent losses.

The Nikkei rose 0.82% in Tokyo to a record high of 40,913.65 points, surpassing the previous record set on March 22. Automakers and trading houses led gains in the Japanese market, on expectations of higher profits generated by the weaker yen.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan’s Taiex rose 1.51% to a record high of 23,522.53 points, boosted by semiconductor stocks, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.11% in Seoul to 2,824.94 points, helped by electronics and defense stocks, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained a modest 0.28% to 18,028.28 points.

In mainland China, on the other hand, stocks were pressured by consumer and property-related stocks. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83% to 2,957.57 points, extending losses from the previous session, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite Index fell 1.58% to 1,582.59 points, its third consecutive day of negative performance.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the blue, favored by large companies in terms of market capitalization, including mining companies and banks. The S&P/ASX 200 showed an increase of 1.19% in Sydney, to 7,831.80 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires