By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 08/19/2024 – Asian stock markets closed without a clear direction on Monday, with some of them reversing part of the robust gains they secured last week amid easing fears about a possible recession in the US.

Leading the losses, the Nikkei index fell 1.77% in Tokyo to 37,388.62 points, as a strong advance in the yen threatened the earnings of Japanese exporters abroad as they repatriate their assets. The market in Japan was also likely to be the target of profit-taking, as the Nikkei had been gaining for five straight sessions.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.85% in Seoul to 2,674.36 points, while the Hang Seng rose 0.80% in Hong Kong to 17,569.57 points and the Taiex posted a modest gain of 0.27% in Taiwan to 22,409.63 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.49% to 2,893.67 points, but the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.10% to 1,547.45 points, as investors await the Chinese central bank’s (PBoC) interest rate decision later today.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was slightly in the blue, supported by bank shares. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.12% in Sydney, to 7,980.40 points.

After recent solid data dispelled concerns about a U.S. recession risk, leading New York stock markets to secure their best weekly performance of the year, investors in Asia and the Pacific will be looking in the coming days for signs of how quickly the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) can cut interest rates by the end of the year. The Fed releases monetary policy minutes on Wednesday (21) and its president, Jerome Powell, speaks on Friday (23).

