By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 08/15/2024 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed mixed on Thursday, with gains in Tokyo and Shanghai after encouraging growth data from Japan and mixed industry and retail figures from China.

Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.78% in Tokyo to 36,726.64 points, boosted by auto and financial stocks. Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.8% in the quarter through June from the previous three months, beating forecasts for a 0.6% increase and reversing a contraction in the quarter through March. On an annualized basis, the Japanese economy expanded 3.1% in the period.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.94 percent to 2,877.36 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.82 percent to 1,553.55 points. In a year-on-year comparison in July, Chinese retail sales rose 2.7 percent, slightly beating expectations, while industrial output rose 5.1 percent, less than expected.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng ended virtually flat, down a marginal 0.02% at 17,109.14 points, and Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.60% to 21,895.17 points. In South Korea, there was no trading today due to a holiday.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black, thanks to the strong performance of banking and consumer stocks, which outweighed the decline in mining and oil companies. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.19% in Sydney, to 7,865.50 points.

Investors in Asia-Pacific also digested the latest US consumer inflation (CPI) figures, which came in mostly in line with expectations and paved the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the coming months, albeit at a more measured pace.

