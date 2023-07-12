Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/12/2023 – 7:02 am

Share



Asian stock markets closed without a single direction this Wednesday, 12, awaiting new US inflation data that may influence the trajectory of US interest rates and amid geopolitical and technical factors.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.81% in Tokyo to 31,943.93 points after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. Earlier this week, North Koreans protested the alleged violation of their airspace by a US plane.

In mainland China, markets also retreated today, in a possible technical adjustment, interrupting two trading sessions of gains. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.78%, to 3,196.13 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite had a low of 1.08%, to 2,030.77 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, the tone was positive. The Hang Seng advanced 1.08% in Hong Kong, to 18,860.95 points, while the South Korean Kospi rose 0.48% in Seoul, to 2,574.72 points, and the Taiex recorded gain of 0.37% in Taiwan , at 16,962.03 points.

Investors await this Wednesday the release of research on consumer inflation (CPI) in the US, which, according to analysts, should show a further deceleration, paving the way for the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) to be more restrained in future increases of interest.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was in the black for the second consecutive day, driven by shares of large companies. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.38% in Sydney to 7,135.70 points. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press.























