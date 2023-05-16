Asian stock markets closed with no single direction this Tuesday, 16, after new signs that the Chinese economy is weaker than imagined.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite retreated 0.60%, to 3,290.99 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite had a low of 0.71%, to 2,019.38 points.

Official Chinese data showed that, in the annual comparison, industrial production rose 5.6% and retail sales grew 18.4% in April, while investments in fixed assets advanced 4.7% in the first four months of the year . All numbers came in below analyst expectations.

For Capital Economics, China’s post-pandemic recovery from covid-19 should “run out” in the second half of the year. “Meanwhile, the challenging global scenario will prevent a significant increase in Chinese exports,” predicted Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief China economist at the British consultancy, in a note to clients.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.73% in Tokyo to 29,842.99 points, helped by chipmaker shares, while the Hang Seng rose marginally 0.04% in Hong Kong to 19,978. .25 points, in a recovery at the end of the trading session, the South Korean Kospi also presented a gain of 0.04% in Seoul, at 2,480.24 points, and the Taiex advanced 1.28% in Taiwan, at 15,673.90 points .

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was in the red, after minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the RBA, as the country’s central bank is known, show that most of its directors tend to support more interest rate increases. The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.45% in Sydney at 7,234.70 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.